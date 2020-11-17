Vogt, Leland L.
August 19, 1936 - November 14, 2020
Survived by his special friend and companion, Judy Thompson; son, Lee (Peter DiLeo) Vogt; daughter, Vicki (Craig) Christensen Loos; daughter, Audra (Tim) Barner; grandchildren, Craig, Chelsea (Grant) Lurvey, Clara and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Reid and Ryker Lurvey; along with brother, Glen (Betty) Vogt.
VISITATION: Wednesday 1-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Private Services will be held.
A live stream of the Service will be available Thursday beginning at 10:30am on Thursday, November 18, at Campbell Aman's Facebook page.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street Blair, NE
402-426-2191 www.campbellaman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.