LaMonte "Monte" Caster
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Caster, LaMonte "Monte"

December 22, 1945 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Willis (Jean) Caster. Survived by children, Steven Caster, Rodney Caster, April (Dave) Taylor, and Natalie (Bill) Gray; grandchild Layla Taylor; and siblings, Sheila Wommack, Willis "Bill" (Bev) Caster, and Marijoe Durand; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Saturday, November 21, 10-11:30am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11:30, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hilcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
