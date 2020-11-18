Caster, LaMonte "Monte"



December 22, 1945 - November 3, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Willis (Jean) Caster. Survived by children, Steven Caster, Rodney Caster, April (Dave) Taylor, and Natalie (Bill) Gray; grandchild Layla Taylor; and siblings, Sheila Wommack, Willis "Bill" (Bev) Caster, and Marijoe Durand; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Saturday, November 21, 10-11:30am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11:30, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hilcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.