Shirley Lorraine Smith
Smith, Shirley Lorraine

June 21, 1936 - November 11, 2020

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Smith. She is survived by her four children, Sue (Tom) True, Nancy (Bob) Nykiel, Debbie (Ken) Chlupacek, and Russ Smith; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, November 20, 5–7pm at the Funeral Home. Masks are required. Private Family Memorial Service Saturday, November 21, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or Hillcrest Hospice Care. To view a broadcast of the Service Saturday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. A Memorial Picnic is planned for the Summer of 2021.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Nov
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.