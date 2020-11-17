Neary, Claudia M.
September 11, 1953 - November 15, 2020
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30am, Christ Community Church (404 S 108th Ave.) followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.