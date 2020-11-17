Menu
Claudia M. Neary
Neary, Claudia M.

September 11, 1953 - November 15, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30am, Christ Community Church (404 S 108th Ave.) followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
