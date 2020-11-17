Menu
Richard "Rick" Casebeer
Casebeer, Richard "Rick"

Age 54

Rick Casebeer, of Waterloo, NE, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents. Rick is survived by his wife, Carol Casebeer of Waterloo, NE; sons, Colby Casebeer of Illinois, Blake Lee of Waterloo, NE; daughters, Victoria (David) Glockel of Omaha and Ashley (Justin) Franson of Waterloo, NE; grandchildren, Kiara, Jayden and Harrison; brothers, Michael (Kathi) Gripp of Springfield, NE and Daniel (Dana) Casebeer of Omaha.

A VISITATION with the family will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to The Nebraska Cancer Society in his name and left or mailed to the funeral home.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
