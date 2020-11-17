Casebeer, Richard "Rick"
Age 54
Rick Casebeer, of Waterloo, NE, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents. Rick is survived by his wife, Carol Casebeer of Waterloo, NE; sons, Colby Casebeer of Illinois, Blake Lee of Waterloo, NE; daughters, Victoria (David) Glockel of Omaha and Ashley (Justin) Franson of Waterloo, NE; grandchildren, Kiara, Jayden and Harrison; brothers, Michael (Kathi) Gripp of Springfield, NE and Daniel (Dana) Casebeer of Omaha.
A VISITATION with the family will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to The Nebraska Cancer Society
in his name and left or mailed to the funeral home.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.