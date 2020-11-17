Menu
Robie A. Tiffin
Tiffin, Robie A.

February 24, 1959 - November 3, 2020

Known for her passion to care for feral cats, Robie devoted herself to ensure they were fed, spayed and neutered.

Robie is survived by her parents, Robert and Dorothy; her son and grandson, Jason and Nico; her sisters, Deborah Rebecca, Victoria, and Rachella; her brothers, David and Richard; and multiple nieces and nephews. Robie was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly; sisters, Angela and Donna; niece, Ashley; and nephews, Damien and Chance.

A Celebration of Life may be planned at a later time. We ask that in remembrance of Robie, please consider a donation to your local animal rescue.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
