Eugene Kuehn
Kuehn, Eugene

Age 92

Eugene Kuehn, of Omaha, NE, and a former resident of Memphis, TN, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hospice House in Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruby; grandson, Christopher Jensen; son-in-law, Jim Stevens; and three brothers and three sisters. Gene is survived by his wife, Jan; his daughters, Linda Stevens of Bennington, Betty (Mick) Jensen of Omaha and Nancy (Mark) Lantis of Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There are no service planned at this time. Cremation burial will be held at a later date in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
