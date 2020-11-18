White, Edward J.
December 25, 1933 - November 15, 2020
Omaha - Survived by wife Darlene, children Allyson White, Joel (Cathy) White, Ann (Scott) Jensen, John (Christina) White, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, brother C. Thomas White, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9:30am, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran 2650 Farnam St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials the family to be designated later. Service can be watched at https://www.kmlchurch.org/
click on the live stream.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.