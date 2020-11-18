Suver, Jim



April 14, 1960 - November 12, 2020



Jim Suver was a born April 14, 1960 to Margaret and Edgar Suver of New Albany, OH. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1978. In his teens and early twenties he took a liking to fitting and showing cattle. During these years of perfecting his craft, he became well known throughout the state of Ohio. In 1985 he moved to Arlington, TX, where he became top herdsman for several large Texas ranches.



In 1992 he moved to Arlington, NE, where he worked as a herdsman for the Volt Cattle Company and helped numerous kids with their 4-H projects and show cattle even providing a few of them from his own herd. For the next 20 years he became a cattle broker and sales organizer for top farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest. Clients included the Rockefellers of New York, Larry "The Cable Guy," and comedian, Jeff Foxworthy, to name a few.



In 2000 he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and fought the good fight until it eventually took his life November 12, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother, Steve (Judy) Circleville, OH; brother, Joe (Melissa), Pataskala, OH; brother, Tom (Heidi), Kansas City, MO; sister, Ginny Zaayer (Steve) Lancaster, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



