Kent R. Talmon
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Talmon, Kent R.

November 1, 1957 - November 15, 2020

Born in Fort Collins, CO to parents Kenneth R. and Dorothy Talmon. Graduated from Gretna High School and University of Kansas. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by siblings Gayla Talmon and Geoff (Mindy Lacey) Talmon; Step-mother Gayle Talmon; nieces; extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
