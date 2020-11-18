Talmon, Kent R.
November 1, 1957 - November 15, 2020
Born in Fort Collins, CO to parents Kenneth R. and Dorothy Talmon. Graduated from Gretna High School and University of Kansas. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by siblings Gayla Talmon and Geoff (Mindy Lacey) Talmon; Step-mother Gayle Talmon; nieces; extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.