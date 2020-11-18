Menu
Brian M. A.K.A. "Walter" Glowen
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020
Glowen, Brian M. a.k.a. "Walter"

August 14, 1980 - November 14, 2020

Brian was born to Ronald and Ann Glowen in Omaha on August 14, 1980.

Brian is survived by his parents, Ron and Ann Glowen; grandparents, Don and Lusena Glowen; sister, Colleen (Jeff) Fritch; sister, Katie (Tim) VanGeem; nieces: Allison, Aria, Presley, Maggie, and Riley; nephews, Nathan and Jackson; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Catherine "Grandma Kate" Deane; and uncle, Jack Glowen.

There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life: Thursday, November 19th, at 2pm, behind his parent's house (1005 No. 146th Circle). Bring a folding chair, mask and a memory.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
behind his parent's house
1005 No. 146th Circle
