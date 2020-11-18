Gassmann, Sr. Mary Miguel RSM



April 2, 1920 - November 3, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Barbara Gassmann; brothers, Joseph, Edward John and Albert. Survived by her loving sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; nieces, JoAnne (Randy) Dalhoff, Mary (Timothy) Reichert, Anne (Alan) Rosenfeld, Rita Gassmann; nephew, James (Bonnie); great-nieces and -nephews, Margaret, John, David, Philip and Anne; and many good friends.



Private Services: Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.