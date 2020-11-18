Fausset, Robert M.
Robert M. Fausset, passed peacefully at UNMC after battling COVID for several weeks.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert D. and Nancy (Circo) Fausset. Survived by children, Farrah and Michael; grandsons; sister, Pam Odorisio (Dan); significant other, Anita Kunken, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bob had a zest for life and a love of people and animals. He was an avid golfer, had a great talent for car sales and was a mentor to many young salesmen. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Nov. 19th, 1:30pm at Calvary Cemetery Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children Hospital.
and hit the "View Live Cast" button.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.