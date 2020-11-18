Menu
Bonnie Lee Brown
Brown, Bonnie Lee

Born May 6, 1936 in Boone, IA, to Eva and Burton Mosness.

Preceded in death by her parents; her son, Keith; her husband, Franklin; and a sister, Barbara.

Survived by son, Kevin of Blair; daughter and son-in-law, Dianna and Jeff Johnson of Omaha; a grandson, Dustan and Rachel Rich of Omaha; and granddaughter, Dana and Ward Behlen of Bennington; six great-grandchildren: Eva, Olivia, Georgia, Warrick, Lilliana and Elyse; nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday at 1 o'clock at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, NE Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
