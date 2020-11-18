Reh, Norma L.
July 20, 1926 - November 12, 2020
Norma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was quiet with subtle humor and wisdom. She left an impression on family and friends that kindness and listening are an essential part of life in which criticism of others has no place. She had a rich, deep faith. Norma found true joy in sensing the needs of others and helping them in her own special ways.
Norma L. Reh, age 94 years, of Omaha. Passed away November 12,
2020.
Preceded in death by first husband, Charles Allen Mead; second husband, Eugene R Reh; daughter, Monica Mead; parents, Worth Beninger and Daisy D. (Reehle) (Beninger) Watts, and Clarence Watts; other relatives including: Jacob Reehle, Lorena A. Brown, Doris (Mead) and Ken Wenger, Ray Mead, Hildur (Seger) Mead, and Beda (Malstrom) Seger.
She is survived by daughter, Sherry Mead; grandchildren: Mead Allen (Monica) Goedert with two great grandchildren, Anya Renae Goedert and Maxon Mead Goedert of West Bloomfield, Ml; James Wesley Goedert of New Orleans, LA; and Jacob Alexander Goedert of Omaha; step-daughters, Mary Ann (Dick) Traugh, and Donna Reh; grandchildren: Greg (Shelly) Aken, Brian Aken, Adam Bogardus, Dan (Katie)Chaffin, Mikala Brown (Matt); and six great-grandchildren: Kelsey and Kirsten Aken, Blake Aken, Lillyan Chaffin, Eddie Rose, and Connor Reh; nephews, Doug Wenger of Monterey, CA , and Joseph Gaffney-Brown of WA; nieces: Judy Keyser, Barbara Wheeler, Cyndee (Maurie) Shellhaas of Grand Island, Joyce Norris of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA , and Cindy Brown; great-nephew, Jason (Maria) Harkness with daughter Katelyn of Chicago; great-nieces, Andi (Scott) Neill with daughters Lindsay and Megan, Melissa (David (Trey) Jantzen with daughter, Ada, and son William "Will"; cousins: Ruby Foster, Glen Carbon, IL, Darlene Lake of Highland, IL, and Maurice Reehle of Woodlawn , IL.
Friday, November 20, 2020 10am to 10:30 Public Visitation, 10:30am to 10:45am Rosary, 10:30am to 10:45am Family/Friends Remembrances followed by Memorial Mass at 11am. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church or Lauritzen Gardens.
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, Remembrances and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.