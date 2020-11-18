Bladt, Francis Fred
August 26, 1923 - November 17, 2020
Francis "Frank" Bladt passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Shelby, Iowa on August 26, 1923 to Fred Bladt and Minnie Dittmer Bladt.
He was a WWII Veteran (1943-1946), a Seabee who served in the 127th Naval Construction Battalion.
A Celebration of his wonderful, thoughtful, charitable and long life will be held in the future.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.