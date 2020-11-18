Bellinghiere, Maria L.



February 23, 1946 - November 17, 2020



Survived by daughter, Valerie Bellinghiere; son, Rossi Bellinghiere; 4 grandchildren: Paul Wise II, Christian Wise, Alexander Wise and Alexis Wise; and sisters, Rosetta Gagliolo (Alfio) and Sarina Rio.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 19th from 10am to 11am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-



DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.