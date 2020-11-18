Young, Gloria F.



March 8, 1932 - November 6, 2020



Young, Gloria Frances (Morinelli) died from Covid 19 on November 6, 2020 at Northland Rehabilitation Center in Kansas City, MO.



Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Morinelli (Lucchino); her father, John Morinelli; her husband, William Young Jr. (Bill); and her brother-in-law, Gary Walter. She is survived by her sister, Anna Walter (Morinelli); daughter, Nancy Ritter (Young), (Kirk); son, John Young (Julie); her cherished granddaughter, Ava Jane Young; nieces, Ann and Gianna Silvest; cousins: Phyllis Leonardo, Mary Lalley, and Linda Cumbee.



Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be a private family burial. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Little Blue Elementary PTA, 13900 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64133.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.