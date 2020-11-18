Summerlin, Joanne
Age 79 - November 14, 2020
Mom may have been small in stature and not big on discipline - "just wait till your father gets home" was all the saber she ever rattled – but Joanne was toughness and perseverance personified in a gentle, loving package. Alzheimer's met its match with her. Her smile, laugh, and mischievous twinkle remained till the end. She might not remember your name or exactly who you were (her dog was the last to claim those honors) but her face still lit up when someone she loved walked into the room. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vollis; and son-in-law, Ari Adams. Survived by daughter, Bonnie Adams; son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Terri (Lubash) Summerlin; grandchildren, Megan and Landon Luchtel, Trey and Samantha Summerlin, Caitlin Summerlin, and Micah Summerlin; and great-grandchildren Laken, Lane Grace, and Nelson Luchtel.
A service will be held when we can all be together and hug each other again. Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.