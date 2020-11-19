Menu
Kathryn A. Hoff
Hoff, Kathryn A.

2/13/1941 - 11/16/2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by Robin Parker. Survived by husband Robert, children Angela (Scott) Yeshnowski, Wendi (James) Tate, Robert James (Cindy), grandchildren Debra, Michela, Amanda, Corrine, Charlotte, Lydia, Hunter, 7 great grandchildren, siblings, Kent (Beverly) Jarrett, Marcus (Ursula) Jarrett, Linda Lennon, family and friends.

Visitation Friday 5 - 7 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Private Service will be held. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Rest in peace, Ann, thy good and faithful servant. While you will be greatly missed by your family and friends, we know you are resting in Jesus's arms
Marge & John Sawerbrey
November 19, 2020