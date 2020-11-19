Fisher, Dorothy Nielsen
January 20, 1928 - October 30, 2020
Dorothy's journey began in New England, North Dakota. Her parents immigrated from Denmark. Dorothy loved to teach and play the organ and piano. Her favorite foods were chocolate and homemade cookies.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Laura) Fisher, Omaha, NE., Dianne (Ed) Kroll, Chicago, IL., and Patty (Ron) Odell, Lamar, CO.; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
Private Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.