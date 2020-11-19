Menu
Dorothy Nielsen Fisher
Fisher, Dorothy Nielsen

January 20, 1928 - October 30, 2020

Dorothy's journey began in New England, North Dakota. Her parents immigrated from Denmark. Dorothy loved to teach and play the organ and piano. Her favorite foods were chocolate and homemade cookies.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Laura) Fisher, Omaha, NE., Dianne (Ed) Kroll, Chicago, IL., and Patty (Ron) Odell, Lamar, CO.; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Private Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnangentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
