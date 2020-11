Roach, Paul AugustineMarch 11, 1959 - November 4, 2020Preceded in death by parents J. Hubert and E. Roberta Roach. Survived by his eight siblings: Jean Roach, Jeff (Sheryl) Roach, Mark (Gail) Roach, Christine (Tom) Villotta, Patrick (Robbi) Roach, Victoria (Mark) Petersen, Philip (Maria) Roach and Nick Roach. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his long term friend Minsuk Doran of Lincoln, NE.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday November 21st at 2pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S 82nd Street, Omaha, NE. gsfuneral.com for more information and tributes.