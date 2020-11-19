Anville, Gerald George (Jerry)



Gerald George (Jerry) Anville, son of Homer and Velma (Foglesong) Anville, was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska on March 13, 1937. He was the oldest of four children. Jerry spent his youth on the family farm east of Julian. Jerry attended rural school near the farm and graduated from Nebraska City High School. Jerry was baptized and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Julian. After high school, Jerry worked at the Ford dealership in Nebraska City.



On May 29, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Peggy Kirkendall at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. After their marriage, Jerry and Peggy made their home in Auburn. They were blessed with two children, Tony and Kim.



In 1956, Jerry began working at Allied Chemical just south of Omaha near LaPlatte. Jerry would remain there for the next 44 years. He saw the company change ownership to Arcadian and then Potash. Jerry was a dedicated employee who rarely missed a working day during his career. Jerry was known for his willingness to help anyone in need. As he commuted daily between Auburn and LaPlatte, he would stop and help stranded motorist and pick up anyone hitchhiking.



After retirement, Jerry enjoyed helping Peggy with her daycare business, helping family and friends work on their cars, and picking up and delivering cars from the auto auction. In his teenage years, Jerry developed an interest in auto racing. This interest would remain for the rest of his life. He introduced many family and friends to racing. He spent summers attending many area dirt track and NASCAR races. He was known as a very proficient card player and also liked watching football. Jerry enjoyed walking during his retirement years and visiting with the people of Auburn on these walks.



Jerry entered the Good Samaritan Society of Auburn in March of 2019. This is where he passed on November 17th, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 8 months, and 4 days.



Those who remain to remember Jerry's life, are his wife of 60 years Peggy; son, Tony; daughter, Kim and husband Paul Fleming all of Auburn; grandchildren, Jason (Alissa) Fleming, Kure Beach NC, James Fleming, Crystal River FL and Neil (Carly) Fleming, Gainesville FL; and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Jerry) Herzog of Nebraska City; brother, Gordon Anville of Omaha; brother-in-law, Wes Abrassart of Kankakee, IL; sister-in-law, Joan Jaros of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Ted (Merry) Kirkendall of Rapid City, SD, Jerry (Shirley) Kirkendall of Grand Island, Larry (Joyce) Kirkendall of Lincoln; nephews; nieces; many cousins and friends.



A CELEBRATION of Jerry's life will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2pm at Sheridan West Cemetery near Auburn. VISITATION will be both Friday and Saturday from 9-5pm at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Memorials suggested to family choice.



HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME



801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.