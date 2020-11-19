Menu
Staff Sergeant Clayton Vandiver USAF Ret.
Vandiver, Clayton Staff Sergeant USAF (Ret.)

August 12, 1931 - November 12, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Nelson Vandiver; mother, Zella Williams; son, Miles K. Vandiver.

Survived by wife of 65 years, Mildred Jean Vandiver; son and daughter-in-law, Clayton and Lisa Vandiver; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and James Quaites; grandson, Thomas Clayton Vandiver; granddaughter, Capris Quaites; granddaughter Candace Quaites; great-grandson, Thomas Neil Vandiver, great-granddaughter Andrea Vandiver.

VISITATION: 2-3 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Kremer Funeral Home. Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 |

kremerfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
