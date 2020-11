Winslow, LaVerna GeneLaVerna Gene Winslow, age 85, of Omaha, formerly of Osceola, NE, passed away November 17, 2020 at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha. Survivors include: one son Andrew (Debbie) Winslow of Omaha; four grandchildren, Aaron (Deb) Watts, Toni (Eric) McDonald, Kylie (Jay) Fallick, Jude Winslow; seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Susan Winslow.She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; son Jay, and daughter Becky Watts. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; son Jay, and daughter Becky Watts.GRAVESIDE SERVICES: will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11am at Osceola Cemetery with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. dubasfuneralhome.com DUBAS FUNERAL HOME, INC211 N Main, Osceola, NE | 402-747-4441