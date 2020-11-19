Jaros, June M.
June 21, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Eva Peterson; brother, Harry Peterson. Survived by sons, Joseph (Joline) and Rodney (Tracy); grandchildren, Joey, Kyle, Kailey.
Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Covid Relief Fund or Heartland Food Bank.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.