Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randy G. Hansen
Hansen, Randy G.

May 23, 1951 - November 16, 2020

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with a Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service. The Memorial Service will be available to view online at https://boxcast.tv/view/randy-g-hansen-rehvgve0ump1v9vkms68 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Ruff Rescue (Lincoln, NE), or Foodbank for the Heartland.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street

402-391-1664 www.jonagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Nov
20
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I remember when Randy contacted me about cleaning your home. You were going to get married and he didn´t want you to cleaning the house. he truly was your knight in shining armor. I love you both.
Cathy anderson
November 18, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about your lose. I first got to know Randy at Scale Rail, and then at the Ne-Ia train club. He will be missed by Meany of his friends.
Frank Hoag
November 18, 2020
Kim, I´m so sorry to hear that we´ve lost Randy. Working with him and you for so many years brings many good memories. Here´s a photo from the late eighties of us working together to install a new Hunter Douglas product - long since discontinued. Think of how many homes he made more comfortable over the years. Truly a great loss. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to you.
Jim Langdon
November 17, 2020
Kim- Rick and I were really shocked and sorry to hear about Randy´s untimely passing. My first memories of him were meeting him at Frank´s Scale Rail in 2006, and the last of eating with you two after Barb´s service a couple years ago. I know you have many memories etched in your heart to help you through this new era. Randy´s death marks my first personal Covid passing, Rick´s second, and hopefully our last. Our Blessings to you and the family. Stay safe.
Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh
November 17, 2020