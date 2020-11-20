Kim- Rick and I were really shocked and sorry to hear about Randy´s untimely passing. My first memories of him were meeting him at Frank´s Scale Rail in 2006, and the last of eating with you two after Barb´s service a couple years ago. I know you have many memories etched in your heart to help you through this new era. Randy´s death marks my first personal Covid passing, Rick´s second, and hopefully our last. Our Blessings to you and the family. Stay safe.

Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh November 17, 2020