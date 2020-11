McGrath, James "Jim"Born in Queens, New York December 3, 1942 Jim passed away in Omaha, Nebraska from complications of COVID-19 on November, 17 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret McGrath and first wife, Susan McGrath. Survived by wife of 28 years, Beth McGrath; children Christine Martin, Kelley McGrath, Nicholas (Liz Herriot) all of Omaha and Colleen (J.D. Rader) of Austin, TX; grandchildren Tyler and Ellie Martin; sister Geraldine Morin of Temple TX; brother Gary McGrath (Susan) of Surprise, AZ, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.Private Family Celebration of Life Saturday 2pm. Service livestream can be found at https://stpaulspapio.org/main-page/watchlive/ See Mortuary website for full obituaryIn lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ralston Community Schools Foundation for Jim McGrath Memorial Scholarship.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232