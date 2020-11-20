Miller, Elton EmilAge 93 of Wakefield, NE, passed away in his sleep on Friday, October 30 of heart failure. Survived by his wife, Jolene (Micanek) Wakefield; daughter Susan and grandson Joseph Charles Miller Janssen, Wellsburg, IA; daughter Joan (Miller) and son-in-law Douglas Murray and granddaughter Sarah, Fort Calhoun, NE; daughter Kristi Miller, Adel, IA; and other extended family members.The funeral sevice officiated by Rev. Ronald Holling will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church, Wakefield, NE, with a public visitation beginning at 9:30am. A graveside service and burial with full military honors will follow at Wakefield Cemetery for Sergeant Elton Miller, a Korean War veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953. A luncheon at American Legion Post 81 Club will be served after the interment. After the luncheon, all are invited to celebrate the life of Elton Miller at Sidelines in Wakefield, NE.