Ronald L. Brock
Brock, Ronald L.

June 26, 1938 - November 18, 2020

Age 82 of Lake Waconda, Union. Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Esther (Hahn) Brock. Survived by wife, Barbara A., Lake Waconda, Union; daughters, Deb (Mark) Hrabik, Syracuse, Theresa (Cal) Jacobs, Elkhorn; son, Ray (Nicole) Brock, Louisville; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4-8pm, at the funeral home. (Masks Required). Private Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church in Louisville, NE. The public may livestream the service on the Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorials to the family.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
