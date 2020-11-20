Eckhoff, Maureen A. (Muffley)



April 25, 1959 - November 17, 2020



Of Saint Cloud, FL, formerly of Council Bluffs. Maureen worked for many years at Mutual of Omaha. Survived by husband, Philip C. Eckhoff of Saint Cloud; daughter, Mandy (Matt) Seminara of Carter Lake, IA; son, Robert (Erin) Mulvania of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Kailyn, Carter and Camden; parents, Don and Jeanne' Muffley; siblings, Mark (Cherry) Muffley all of Council Bluffs, Martin (Pam) Muffley of Omaha, Michelle (Matt) O'Neill of Council Bluffs, Mitchell Muffley of Marietta, GA, Matthew Muffley of Council Bluffs; uncle, Leo Lenihan of Omaha; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



VISITATION with the family, Sunday, 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 11am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3304 4th Ave. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.