Holsten, Donalee Strouse



July 7, 1960 - November 18, 2020



Donalee was a free spirit who lived life moment by moment. She left a long legacy and loved life.



Survived by four children, Shane Freedom Sims, Tausha Naomi Sims, Danielle Marie Rico, and Chris Dale Holsten; siblings, Donald Richard Strouse and Deanna Marie Wolford, seven grandsons, five granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Donald Strouse and Carolyn MacDonald.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.