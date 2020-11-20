Menu
Donalee Strouse Holsten
Holsten, Donalee Strouse

July 7, 1960 - November 18, 2020

Donalee was a free spirit who lived life moment by moment. She left a long legacy and loved life.

Survived by four children, Shane Freedom Sims, Tausha Naomi Sims, Danielle Marie Rico, and Chris Dale Holsten; siblings, Donald Richard Strouse and Deanna Marie Wolford, seven grandsons, five granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Donald Strouse and Carolyn MacDonald.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
