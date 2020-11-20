Countee, John Jr. SMSgt USAF (Ret)
June 4, 1935 - November 16, 2020
Age 85. Preceded in death by wife, Janice; parents, John and Cornelia Countee, Sr. Survived by children: George, Charles, Ronald (Tyrone), Ronnie (Terry), Joan and Anthony (Tony); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines Saturday, Nov. 21st, 10am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 11am, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and Ameerican Legion Post 331. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.