SmsGt John Countee Jr., Usaf Ret.
Countee, John Jr. SMSgt USAF (Ret)

June 4, 1935 - November 16, 2020

Age 85. Preceded in death by wife, Janice; parents, John and Cornelia Countee, Sr. Survived by children: George, Charles, Ronald (Tyrone), Ronnie (Terry), Joan and Anthony (Tony); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines Saturday, Nov. 21st, 10am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 11am, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and Ameerican Legion Post 331. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
