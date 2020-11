McGinness, Mike G.June 26, 1949 - November 16, 2020Preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents, and brother, Patrick. Survived by his siblings, Joan Hudson, Allen McGinness, Katherine Moreland, Debra McGinness, and Sue Allen; nieces, and nephews Matthew, Sarah and Robin; his extended family and many good friends.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nebraska Medicine-Omaha.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com