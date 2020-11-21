McGinness, Mike G.
June 26, 1949 - November 16, 2020
Preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents, and brother, Patrick. Survived by his siblings, Joan Hudson, Allen McGinness, Katherine Moreland, Debra McGinness, and Sue Allen; nieces, and nephews Matthew, Sarah and Robin; his extended family and many good friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nebraska Medicine-Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.