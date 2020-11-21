Morse, Connie GilliganConnie Gilligan Morse embarked on her heavenly journey November 17th, from Serene Care Hospice in Omaha. She was born on July 21, 1928 and attended Duchesne Academy and Creighton University.Preceded in death by her husband James R. Morse; parents Elizabeth (Donnelly) and P.J. Gilligan; three siblings James Gilligan, Patricia Chess and Betty O'Meara Brubaker.Survived by children Denise Madden-Eckstein (Warren) of Santa Monica, CA and Jeb Stuart (Susie), Wales UK; great-niece Michele Soltys and numerous nieces, nephews and loving cousins including Mary Ellen Toffle, Sicily Italy.We would like to thank Julie and Mike Soltys for their devotion in accompanying Connie to numerous hospital stays since September. Connie was Training Director for Sears-Roebuck, and worked there many years. She was an avid Notre Dame sports fan, and when she and her husband Jim swept onto the dance floor, all eyes were on them.Due to Covid-19 concerns, a service will be planned in 2021. Memorials are welcome for Holy Name School in Omaha.