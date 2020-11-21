Menu
Daniel J. Henkelman
Henkelman, Daniel J.

November 20, 1948 - November 17, 2020

Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Nebraska Ataxia.

To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime Saturday after 2pm.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd St.
Nov
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd St.
