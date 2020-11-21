Menu
David N. "Nose" Keller
Keller, David N. "Nose"

David N. "Nose" Keller, age 68, formerly of Carter Lake, IA, passed away October 30, 2020. David was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rosemary Keller; his sister, Sandra; his brothers, Norman "Eggo," Michael "Moose." He is survived by his son, Michael; and daughter, Nikki Croson; sisters, Patricia Dunn (Bruce), Susan Keller; brothers, Daniel 'Pugs', Darrell "Bernie" (Teresa); many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. There will be a family graveside service at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
