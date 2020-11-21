Diaz, Martin V. Sr.
January 30, 1934 - November 15, 2020
Martin is preceded in death by daughter, Jessica; and granddaughter, Katrina. He is survived by wife, Margaret; daughters, Mary and Connie; sons, David (Linda), Martin Jr., Mark (Dayna); grandchildren, Ashley, Makayla, Tyson, Taylor, Daniel, Holly, Steve and Sara, Jolyn and Jody.
VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5-7pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at bramanmortuary.com
