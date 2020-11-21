McNally, Daniel K.



April 12, 1942 - November 19, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Anne McNally (Koza); brothers, Thomas (Shirley) P. McNally and David H. McNally. Survived by brother, Timothy (Loretta) McNally; sister-in-law, Shirley McNally; nieces and nephews, Carmen (Craig) McNally-Denton, Brendan (Lindsey) McNally, William (Amber) McNally, Evan McNally, Molly (Aaron) Zavitz, Patrick McNally, Michael McNally.



PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 2020, 11am-12pm at the funeral home. (Masks Required). GRAVESIDE SERVICES at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 12:15pm. Memorials to the family.



