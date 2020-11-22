Ekler, Sr. Sharon, RSM



January 9, 1932 - October 31, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Pauline (Bersch) Ekler; sisters, Rose Marie Nelson, Pauline Frank and Betty Ekler; brothers, Peter and Robert Ekler. Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; her sister, Sr. Mary del Rey Ekler, RSM; many nieces, nephews and good friends.



Private Graveside Tuesday, November 24, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.