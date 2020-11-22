Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
W. Donald Jackson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Jackson, W. Donald

February 11, 1930 - November 16, 2020

W. Donald Jackson of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Doris (Behrendt); parents, Albert and Loshia; brothers, Jerry and Albert E.; and sister, Virginia Doss. Survived by daughters, Dona (Bob) Siewert, Kathy Ferrazzo, and Julie (Ken) Kalasky; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wallace.

Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name can be made to Special Olympics Nebraska (9427 F St, Omaha, NE 68127).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.