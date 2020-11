Stilen, Minnie T.



December 16, 1921 - November 15, 2020



Minnie was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was adored and loved by her family and all who knew her. We will always cherish the memories we made with her. She will be greatly missed.



Preceded in death by husband, Harry Stilen. Survived by children, George Stilen, Gary Stilen, Mary (Todd) Wellensiek, Mike Stilen; niece, Patty Wentz; grandchildren, Sean Stilen, Dawn Stilen, Suzanne (Evan) Carter, Bart (Tami) Sova, Mary (Jeremy) Tinkler, Kristi (Skip) Lare, Ged (Jessica) Stilen; great grandchildren, Jayden, Gavin, Brooklyn, Brayden, Harper, Hayden, Elana, Kennedy, Beckett, Logan, Lauryn, Constance, Grayson and Pippa; brother-in-law, Leon (JoAnn) Stilen; sister-in-law, Milldred Thramer.



Family Vigil 6pm, Tuesday, November 24 at St. Columbkille. A Celebration of Minnie's Life will be held at a later date.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.