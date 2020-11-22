Menu
Mary E. Bahl
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Bahl, Mary E.

February 21, 1937 - November 19, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; parents; and brother. Survived by daughter, Kim (Fred) Crum; siblings, Jean (Steve) Berscheid, Shirley Arndt, Richard Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION Monday 5-7pm. SERVICE 1pm Tuesday, November 24, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
