Bremers, Roland M.February 16, 1930 - November 17, 2020Roland "Rollie" Bremers, 90 years old, passed away on November 17.Rollie was born in Washington, D.C. to Otto, Sr. and Blanche Bremers. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha and graduated in the first graduation class of the University of Nebraska at Omaha after Omaha University converted to the University of Nebraska system. He was involved in pioneering efforts in data processing in Omaha, working with IBM when the first commercial computer was brought to Mutual of Omaha in 1957. He spent his career working with mainframe computers. He was married to Jacqueline Bremers for 65 years and to that union, 3 sons, Eric, Alan and Douglas were born. Rollie enjoyed working in his yard and particularly in growing daylilies. Rollie and Jacque's garden was on the Monroe Meyer Garden walk in 2005 and it was a Daylily display garden for many years. Rollie enjoyed all sports; however, he particularly enjoyed playing golf and softball. He was playing golf until this year and he played softball well into his later 70s. Rollie is survived by his wife, Jacqueline "Jacque"; his sons, Eric (Janet) and Doug (Chris). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Ashley (Dusty) Stevens, Emily and Natalie Bremers, Tim (Ashley) Chesnut and Alexandria (Kyle) Rüehter. He also is survived by great grandchildren Gracie and Easton Chesnut. He is preceded in death by his son, Alan; and his parents, Otto and Blanche Bremers, Sr.; brothers, Otto, Jr. and Merlin Bremers; and in-laws Henry and Marion Witt. A Private Family Service will be held with burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500