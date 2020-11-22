Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
S. Patrick Adley M.D.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Adley, S. Patrick, M.D.

July 5, 1938 - November 8, 2020

Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Dottie; sons: Steve (Maria), Frank, Sean, and Colin (Teall); daughter, Allyson; and granddaughters, Jade and Liliana. Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Francis Adley; and sister, Kathleen Blahut.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, November 27th, from 10am to 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University Medical School and Siena/Francis House.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.