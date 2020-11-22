Davis, Duane MichaelAge 57Duane Michael Davis, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Grand Village, MN, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. Duane was born in 1963 to Andrew and Patricia Davis in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Westside High School in 1981 and continued to make his life in Omaha as a commercial furniture mover. He was a member of the local Teamsters. He moved to Hill City, MN in 2020 to be closer to family and friends.Duane was a "gentle giant." He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, and riding ATVs and was a huge Nascar fan. He enjoyed drinking a Budweiser and listening to rock and roll and spending time with his family and friends.Preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. Duane is survived by his sisters: Karen (Mike) Miller of Deer River, MN: Patricia (Steve) Whitehill of Omaha, NE; Carol (Jamie) Gillson of Hill City, MN; seven nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit:Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Service510 NW 1st Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 | (218) 326-6505