Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold P. Kreski
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Kreski, Harold P.

August 23, 1927 - November 20, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Joyce; and son, Chris. Survived by sons, Phil (Denise), Joe (Susan), and John; grandchildren: Claire, Rachael, Nicholas, John Michael, Sara, Jillian, and Natalie; many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services, Friday, 10am at St. Margaret Mary Church. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, MOSAIC (Beatrice office), or Creighton University Dental School.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.