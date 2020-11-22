Kirchhoff, Judith A.
May 7, 1940 - November 19, 2020
Judith Ann Johnson Kirchhoff was born May 7, 1940 to William and Delores Rietzke. She is preceded in death by husband, Bruce A. Kirchhoff; and daughter, Rebecca A. Kirchhoff; and brother William Rietzke. Judy is survived by her brother, Jon Thomas (Mary) Rietzke; sister, MaryLee Rietzke; sister-in-law, Teri (Les) Skaff; brother-in- law, Marvin (Theresa) Kirchhoff; children, W. Garrett (Nancy) Lane, David (Julie) Johnson, Sandra (Paul) Garrett , Laurie (George) Moynihan, Vicki (Curt) Martin, Holly (David) Stichka, Amy (Mark) Weinheimer; grandchildren, Darian Kirchhoff, Robert Blandford, Ben Rosen, Michael Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Emily Lane, Elliott Lane, Johanna Moynihan, Emmett Moynihan, Ben Weinheimer, Gwendolyn Weinheimer; and 6 great grandchildren
Judy receive a master's degree from the University of Illinois and a PHD in Political Science from the University of Maryland. She was a professor until retiring in 2014. Judy met her husband, Bruce at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he was a Professor. They married on August 5, 1977. Judy enjoyed reading challenging things that she could contemplate, decipher and give her opinion. She enjoyed music, the symphony and Neil Diamond. She loved the tradition our family has called "Shore Week", all the family, 40 plus, would gather together in Ocean City, NJ annually. She loved the music and theaters in NYC. Loved to travel especially to Ireland, Europe, and Sweden including seeing the Northern lights.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. VISITATION Sunday 3-5pm. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am at Roeder Mortuary.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.