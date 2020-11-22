Menu
James Robert Stamm
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Stamm, James Robert

December 13, 1937 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by wife Dee King; parents, Leon Stamm and Dorthy Fitzsimmons; brother Ronald Stamm; son-in-law Walter Goff; baby granddaughter Krystal Lynn. Survived by daughter Jamey Goff; granddaughters, Kiera Castillo, Kayleyne Brottem, and Kirstee Goff; grandson Isaiah Perez; grandson-in-law Willians Montano; and great-grandchildren, Julian, Benito, Eli Lou, Gaige, Gavin, Gabriel and Leo.

You are welcome to join the family Wednesday, November 25, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park to place James in his Niche.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

| www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park
