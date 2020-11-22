Stamm, James RobertDecember 13, 1937 - November 19, 2020Preceded in death by wife Dee King; parents, Leon Stamm and Dorthy Fitzsimmons; brother Ronald Stamm; son-in-law Walter Goff; baby granddaughter Krystal Lynn. Survived by daughter Jamey Goff; granddaughters, Kiera Castillo, Kayleyne Brottem, and Kirstee Goff; grandson Isaiah Perez; grandson-in-law Willians Montano; and great-grandchildren, Julian, Benito, Eli Lou, Gaige, Gavin, Gabriel and Leo.You are welcome to join the family Wednesday, November 25, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park to place James in his Niche.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500| www.westlawnhillcrest.com