Jones, Aretha
Age 85 - November 16, 2020
Survived by son, Clayton Jones; daughters: Carla Jones, Roslyn Canada, Angela, Danielle, and Lisa Jones; brother, Gerald Alston; sisters: Jacqueline Keller, Marilyn (Raymond) Dorsey; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives.
VIEWING: 4-6pm Monday, at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, at Graceland Cemetery.
THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
3920 N. 24th St. |
402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.